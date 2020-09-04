Speaking to Luton Today, Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has said that defender Brendan Galloway could make a loan move away from the Hatters this summer.

After Rhys Norrington-Davies joined the club on loan earlier this week, Luton Town could look to send defender Brendan Galloway out on loan this summer.

Galloway is looking to build up his fitness again and now, manager Nathan Jones has said the club could look to send him out on a temporary basis to help him build his fitness.

Speaking to Luton Today, he has said the club have got to take it slowly with Galloway’s recovery, saying:

“With Brendan we’ve got to take it very slowly, so any time we put any massive load into him, he reacts not in a good way to that. We’ve got to take it slowly with that and do our due diligence.

“Brendan needs some game time and he may have to get that elsewhere to get up to speed, but we’ll cross that bridge when we have to. We have to get him to a point where he’s able to handle the intensity of the games.”

Galloway, 24, joined Luton Town from Everton last summer, playing in five games for the Hatters before a ruptured patella in a 7-0 loss to Brentford.

