Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland (quotes via The Courier), Ex-Reading midfielder Charlie Adam has said he has been in talks over a move to Scottish Championship side Dundee.

Midfielder Charlie Adam is a free agent this summer after departing Championship outfit Reading upon the expiry of his contract. He has been on trial with Bolton Wanderers and now, it seems the most likely destination is Scotland.

Adam has been heavily linked with a move to Scottish Championship side Dundee. Adam has confirmed that he has been holding talks over a move to Dundee, adding that it is boyhood club and he would like to play there.

Speaking about a potential move to the club, Adam said:

“We’ve been speaking for about a week now and I met James and John Nelms (managing director) the other day and had good discussions with them. The financial position of the club can’t be stretched and I obviously know there’s a wage budget so we’re trying to be creative.

“It’s my boyhood club, it’s where I’d like to play. I’d like to learn from a new manager and Gordon’s there as well – that’s enticing me. It’s going to take time. It’s still there, we’re talking and we’ll see how it goes.”

Adam, 34, was with Reading for a year after free transfer last summer. He joined the Royals from Stoke City and scored two goals and laid on four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions before his release earlier this summer.