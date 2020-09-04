Bolton Wanderers have confirmed on their official club website that midfielder Andrew Tutte has joined the side on a free transfer.

Bolton Wanderers have moved to make their 16th signing of the summer transfer window. Ian Evatt has added yet another new face to his ranks, bringing in experienced midfielder Andrew Tutte on his official club website.

The Bolton News reports that Accrington Stanley were also interested in signing Tutte but Bolton Wanderers snuck in to complete a deal for the midfielder ahead of them.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Tutte expressed his delight at the move. He said he hopes to help his new side make a return to League One after their relegation last campaign. He said:

“I’m buzzing and over the moon to sign for such a big club like this and I can’t wait to get started. I got to know the lads when I was in training earlier in the summer and I get on with every single one of them.

“I’ve been promoted from this league before and I know what it takes to succeed at this level. This group of players are capable of that, 100%!”

Tutte, 29, came through Manchester City’s youth academy and spent time on loan with Rochdale, Shrewsbury Town and Yeovil Town before his departure in 2011. Since then, he has gone on to play for Bury and Morecambe.

