As per a report from the Kent Messenger, Gillingham boss Steve Evans says the club have received a “paltry” offer for striker Brandon Hanlan, who has been linked with a move to Portsmouth.

Last week, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Portsmouth were interested in Gillingham striker Brandon Hanlan. The former Charlton Athletic man was rumoured to be attracting interest from Pompey and now, a fresh insight has been provided into Hanlan’s situation.

The Kent Messenger says that Evans revealed Gillingham had received a “paltry” offer for Hanlan from an unnamed League One rival. He also added that Portsmouth have had no further communication with Hanlan over a potential move to Fratton Park.

Evans went on to say that the club can’t force Hanlan to stay but adds that he hopes he will remain. He said:

“We would love him to stay but it doesn’t matter whether you are Brandon Hanlan or Messi, if you don’t want to be there then you shouldn’t be there.

“I have not given up hope on him staying here and coming to his senses. He shouldn’t be in this position at this stage of the season and I think that is just through bad advice.”

Hanlan, 23, impressed for Gillingham last summer. He netted seven goals and laid on three assists in 39 appearances across all competitions, taking him to 16 goals and six assists in 86 games since signing from Charlton Athletic in July 2018.

