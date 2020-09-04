Plymouth Argyle have confirmed the signing of former MK Dons and Charlton Athletic midfielder Ben Reeves on their official club website.

Plymouth Argyle are preparing for life back in League One after winning promotion last season. Now, the club have confirmed the arrival of another new face.

Former MK Dons and Charlton Athletic midfielder Ben Reeves has joined the club after being released earlier this summer. He arrives at Home Park on a free transfer, joining after a successful trial with the club.

Upon the announcement of his move, Reeves spoke to the club’s official website about the switch to Plymouth. He said he is happy to join a club that is on the up again and hopes to play a role in their progression, saying:

“I knew it was a big club, a club that’s been in the Championship before, and obviously a club that got promoted last year, so it’s on the way up again. That’s exactly what I was looking for in a team – a team that’s on the up, and hopefully, I can be a big part of that.”

Reeves, 28, came through Southampton’s youth academy and went on to join MK Dons on a free transfer in 2013. He has spent five years on the books with MK Dons over two different spells, also spending time with Charlton Athletic.

Plymouth Argyle fans, are you happy with the signing of Reeves? Let us know what your thoughts on the deal are in the poll below.

Happy with the signing of Reeves?