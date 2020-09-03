Leeds United are expected to strongly pursue a deal to sign Brentford striker Ollie Watkins after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said that Rhian Brewster would remain at the Premier League champions.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side had been linked with a move for Brewster, who impressed last season on loan at Swansea City, but after Leeds were told he was not available, it appears that Ollie Watkins is now their main target according to Football Insider (via the Daily Star)

The Whites are looking to add more firepower to their attack, and despite signing Spanish international Rodrigo from Valencia, they are still in the market for another forward.

Ollie Watkins has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs for a while now, and even the most optimistic Brentford fan would expect him to be sold this transfer window.

Watkins was crucial for the Bees, and his impressive performances helped his side reach the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off final, where they were beaten by Fulham.

Speculation began to increase that Watkins’ departure was imminent earlier this week when Brentford confirmed the signing of Ivan Toney from Sky Bet League One side Peterborough United.

Toney was the third tier’s top goal scorer last season, and had been linked with a number of Sky Bet Championship and even a few top flight clubs.