Premier League side Aston Villa are reportedly in talks with Bristol City over the possible transfer of Swedish winger Niclas Eliasson.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari tweeted earlier today confirming that the two clubs were currently in talks as they attempt to come to some sort of agreement.

Aston Villa have already raided the Sky Bet Championship once this week, signing Matty Cash from Nottingham Forest for a fee believed to be in the region of £16 million, and it seems they have now turned their attention to another second tier player as they aim to establish themselves as a top flight side.

Eliasson joined Bristol City back in August 2017 for an undisclosed fee and has been a consistent feature in the side ever since.

According to the Birmingham Mail, several clubs have been interested in Eliasson for a while now, and Scottish Premier League champions Celtic were even rumoured to have had a bid rejected for the Swede back in January.

Eliasson is entering the final year of his contract at Bristol City, and a new deal does not appear to currently be on the table.

Because of that, it is expected Eliasson will definitely leave the club this summer, and it appears that Aston Villa are the current leaders in the race to sign him.

Although highly thought of in his native Sweden, Eliasson has not been capped at senior level, despite representing them at under 17, under 19 and under 21s.