Middlesbrough announced their squad numbers via their official website earlier today and some could hint towards Neil Warnock’s transfer targets this summer.

First things first, Middlesbrough have not got a number one. Dejan Stojanovic and Aynsley Pears competed for the goalkeeper spot last season, but both could be seen as the number two and number three for the up and coming campaign.

The number one shirt is vacant for now and Warnock could be looking to the transfer market to sign a new goalkeeper.

Boro have been linked to the likes of Dillon Phillips at Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth’s Alex Bass, whereas Boro ‘keeper Pears has been rumoured to be interesting Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers, although nothing has come to fruition as of yet.

In addition to the vacant number one shirt, there are also no names allocated to both the number five and the number 10 jerseys.

Warnock had hinted at a potential signing at centre-back earlier in the window and Boro have been tracking Burnley’s Ben Gibson, Cardiff’s Sol Bamba and were interested in both Charlie Goode and Christian Maghoma before their moves to Brentford and Gillingham respectively.

The number 10 spot in Middlesbrough’s team has long been vacant. Since the departure of Gaston Ramirez, Boro have really lacked a player in behind the striker(s) who can pull the strings.

Lewis Wing, Marcus Tavernier and last season’s loanee Patrick Roberts have all been deployed there to limiting degrees but Warnock could be looking for a new signing to vill the void.