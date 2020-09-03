Leeds United fans have been somewhat spoiled this transfer window. They’ve signed both a current Spain and current German international and have spent around £40m. It is widely known that they were looking at defensive reinforcements and one player confirmed as being on the list, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, was Swansea’s young centre-back, Ben Cabango. That link left Swans boss Steve Cooper with something to say.

Central defender Cabango is just 20-years old and has been at the Swans since joining them from Newport County. Ever since 2016, he’s been methodically moving up the age levels at the South Wales club. He made his breakthrough into the first-team at the start of last season.

It was a debut campaign that he impressed in, going on to make 23 appearances in the Welsh side’s 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season. This total included both games in their Championship Play-Off Semi-Final loss to Brentford.

The YEP’s Smyth was at pains to point out that the ‘interest’ from Elland Road was that youngster Cabango was purely on a list of options that the Whites were studying.

Speaking to Wales Online, Swans boss Cooper is also at pains to point out that he’s heard nothing from Leeds United about a player that he and Swansea rate highly. Commenting specifically about any interest, Cooper said: “First I’ve heard of it, and no, there’s not been any bid.”

Cooper then continues and points out just how valued the 20-year-old is at the club. He adds:

“We’re really proud of Ben and whether he plays or not we don’t know, but when he comes back he’s certainly going to be a better player for the full international experience. We gave him a long-term contract last year. We saw his potential as soon as we took him into the first-team squad in pre-season last season and he’s continued to progress.”

Cabango has only just started out on his football career and Cooper thinks that he is a player who can go far in the game. He’s been impressed with how the youngster took to his first, sustained taste of first-team football and will likely be looking to expose him to more of it next season.

