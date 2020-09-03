West Ham United have been tipped to make a move for Brentford striker Ollie Watkins by their former striker Frank McAvennie in an interview with Football Insider.

Brentford have completed the signing of Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney which has raised question marks over the future of Watkins who has been linked with a move away this summer.

The Hammers struggled for goals last season despite their abundance of attacking talent with signing Sebastien Haller not hitting the heights which were expected.

Watkins scored 26 goals in 49 Championship appearances last term and has been linked with a move to Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace.

However, McAvennie has now tipped the Hammers to make a play for Watkins. “I would like to think that now Ivan Toney has joined Brentford West Ham can make a move for Ollie Watkins.”

“Ollie is a fantastic player and I would love to see him at West Ham. I want to see some good players join this summer and I would like to see more than just one striker at the club because even though Antonio did a wonderful job up top last season he is not a striker.”

“We need to keep Haller fit and keep people beside him. I would like to see them play two up top. Look at when Leicester won the league with 4-4-2… People cannot handle it. It is a formation I like. I would like to see it and I think it would put smiles back on faces at West Ham, which is about time.”

Watkins was a goal machine for Brentford last season but they have put a price tag of around £28million on the striker highlighting how eager they are to retain his services for next season.

