Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Middlesbrough’s first-round Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury on Friday, Neil Warnock made a glowing assessment of young defender Nathan Wood.

Middlesbrough saw both Dani Ayala and George Friend leave the club last season at the end of their contracts and it has meant they are in serious need of defensive reinforcements.

Grant Hall arrived on a free transfer from Queens Park Rangers but Boro boss Neil Warnock was looking to recruit another central-defender this transfer window.

At present, Middlesbrough have only Dael Fry and Hall as first-team centre-backs but 18-year old Nathan Wood has caught the attention of Warnock in pre-season already.

When asked about Fry’s absence in their 5-1 win over local rivals Newcastle United, the Boro boss gave an update but talked up young Wood.

“Dael Fry didn’t play last week, I put Woodsy in and he was super” he said. “That’s given me something else to ponder. Do we need another centre-half or can Woodsy play there?”

This is high praise indeed for the teenager, who only made his Boro debut last season under previous-manager Jonathan Woodgate.

He made his first-team debut in the Carabao Cup first-round in 2018 as the Teessiders took on Notts County at The Riverside. But Wood didn’t make his Championship debut until last season, starting the game against Birmingham City.

Warnock also claimed that Paddy McNair could provide an option at the back, comparing him to a Germany legend.

“Paddy has played centre-half as well and he was like Beckenbauer,” he joked.