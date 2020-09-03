Swansea City manager Steve Cooper has confirmed that the club are yet to receive any sort of offer for captain Matt Grimes after reports surfaced yesterday suggesting that Watford were interested in securing his signature.

The Hornets are looking for a replacement for Abdoulaye Doucoure who looks set to leave the club in the coming days and join Everton, but Cooper has stated that there has been no contact between the Sky Bet Championship rivals.

As quoted by Wales Online, Cooper said: “I know there’s been stuff in the media, but there’s been no official bid. If there is one due it hasn’t come yet so there’s not much more to say.”

“He’s captain of the club and there’s a real responsibility and honour to that. Of course we wouldn’t want to lose him, especially to another Championship club.”

Grimes has been at Swansea City since 2015 but spent the first few years out on loan, playing for Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United and most recently Northampton Town.

He is now a firm favourite with Swansea fans, and they will be desperate for the club to keep hold of him as they look to cement a real push for promotion this season.

As for Watford, it may be possible that they are waiting until Doucoure has officially left the club before they make their move for a replacement, but interest is reported to be high from the Hornets, and this transfer saga could be an interesting one to keep your eyes on in the coming days.