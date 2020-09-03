Swansea City are keen to bring Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster back to the club for another loan spell, but manager Steve Cooper expects the youngster to be part of Jurgen Klopp’s first team plans at Anfield this season.

The 20-year old striker scored 11 goals in 22 games on loan in South Wales last season, helping the Swans reach the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs.

It was that form towards the end of the season that has led to Cooper wanting to bring Brewster back in to strengthen their attacking options, but speaking to WalesOnline, it appears that deal may not be possible.

He said: “Rhian is with Liverpool now. He obviously went back at the end of the season and it’s not really for me to discuss.”

“He’s a Liverpool player and involved with them. We wish him well. He had a brilliant time here and everyone thought the world of him. If Rhian was available then of course we’d be in the mix but I don’t think that’s the case at the moment.”

Brewster has featured for Liverpool regularly in pre-season, scoring two goals away at Red Bull Salzburg in a friendly.

He also came on for the penalty shoot-out in the Community Shield last week against Arsenal, but unfortunately for the youngster he missed the decisive penalty and cost the Reds defeat.

Brewster is extremely highly regarded at Anfield, and is expected to be given his chance this season. Reports have suggested that Jurgen Klopp will reassess the situation in January.