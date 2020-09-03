Sky Bet Championship side Blackburn Rovers are said to be considering a move for free agent goalkeeper Rob Elliot according to a report from the Lancashire Telegraph.

Elliot is currently without a club after he was released by Premier League side Newcastle United, and Rovers are said to be interested in bringing him in as a back-up to Thomas Kaminski, who recently joined the club from Belgian side Gent.

Elliot has been at Newcastle United for the past nine seasons, but he always struggled to hold down a regular starting spot, and when Slovakian keeper Martin Dubravka joined the club, it was clear that Elliot’s time at the club was all but over.

The 34-year old keeper hasn’t featured in any Premier League games in the last two seasons for the Magpies, but did play 21 games in 2015/16 and 16 games in 2017/18.

Elliot started his career with Charlton Athletic, signing his first professional contract back in 2004. He was loaned out for the first couple of seasons, spending time at Bishops Stortford and Notts County, before two seasons on loan at Accrington Stanley.

Elliot joined Newcastle in August 2011 and went on to play 55 times in all competitions.

Despite his lack of game time with Newcastle, Elliot was featured several times in the Republic of Ireland’s senior squad, and made his debut for the team in May 2014 in a home defeat against Turkey.