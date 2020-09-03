The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said on Twitter (see tweet below) that Coventry City’s pursuit for Arsenal starlet Ben Sheaf is still “very much alive”.

It is very much alive https://t.co/cTWtwW4Mu9 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 3, 2020

As reported here on The72 last month, Coventry City have been chasing a deal for Arsenal starlet Ben Sheaf. It seemed the signing of the former Doncaster Rovers loan man was close but the two clubs are yet to strike up an agreement.

Now, despite the delay, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has provided Coventry City fans with a reassuring update. Speaking on Twitter, Nixon insisted that a deal is “very much alive”.

Mark Robins is keen to add to his midfield ranks this summer and a host of other midfielders have been linked alongside Sheaf. West Brom’s Sam Field is also rumoured to be on the Sky Blues’ radar, as has Manchester United youngster James Garner.

The defensive midfielder featured heavily for Darren Moore’s Doncaster side last season, playing 38 times across all competitions. In the process, he netted two goals and laid on three assists.

Sheaf has a season and a half of senior football under his belt. As well as spending last season with Doncaster, he spent half a season with Stevenage, featuring 10 times for the club.

Sheaf has played in 60 games for Arsenal’s Under-23s side, scoring three times and providing one assist. With the young Gunners, Sheaf has also featured in centre-back and at right-back at times, displaying his versatility.

