Premier League side West Brom are still interested in signing Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant despite having a bid of £16 million rejected by the Terriers.

The Birmingham Mail has reported that the Baggies are preparing a second offer for the 22-year old forward. Although no official figure is mentioned, it is reported that the latest bid could be higher than the club record £18 million that was spent on Belgian midfielder Nacer Chadli back in 2016.

Karlan Grant is the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs, with Aston Villa also reported to be interested in the former Charlton Athletic man.

Grant found the back of the net 19 times in the Sky Bet Championship last season, and at the tender age of just 22, he still has plenty of time left to develop.

West Brom are looking to strengthen their team ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Baggies were promoted on the final day of the 2019/20 season and will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Sheffield United last season, rather than Norwich City.

Huddersfield Town will be desperate to keep hold of Grant, who they signed from Charlton Athletic back when the Terriers were a Premier League side.

Grant did play 13 times for Huddersfield in the top flight, scoring four goals, but was unable to prevent them from being relegated.

His 19 goals last season were crucial to Huddersfield, and without them the Terriers could have been in real trouble at the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship.