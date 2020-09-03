Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has said that it is unlikely that Keiren Westwood will break back into the club’s starting 11, saying Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith will battle for the starting spot.

Having fallen out of favour at Hillsborough, Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been frequently linked with a move away. As covered here on The72 last month, Blackburn Rovers are the most recent side credited with interest in the 35-year-old.

Westwood is behind both Cameron Dawson and Joe Wildsmith in Garry Monk’s goalkeeping ranks and now, Monk has offered a comment on Westwood’s chances of breaking back into the starting 11.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Monk didn’t completely rule out the chances of the experienced shot-stopper returning but insisted it will be Dawson and Wildsmith battling it out for a spot in his starting 11. When asked about Westwood’s chances of breaking back into the side, he said:

“I’m experienced enough to know you can never say never on anything, but as it stands right now Cammy and Joe, I want to give those two the opportunity, they’re the future of the club.

“They’ve both got improvement to go but I think both of them will be really excellent keepers. That’s what I believe about those two.

“I’ve worked with a number of keepers now and Darryl [Flahavan – goalkeeping coach] has worked with enough keepers to know where they’re at.”

With Monk’s latest words taken into account, it will be interesting to see if Westwood makes a move away from Hillsborough this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday fans, would you keep or sell Westwood this summer? Let us know what you think in the poll ay the bottom of the page.

In other Sheffield Wednesday news, a player linked with the club last season has made a move to League One – find out more here.

Keiren Westwood - stay or go?