According to Teesside Live, the Middlesbrough midfield trio of Ben Liddle, Connor Malley and Sam Folarin are all expected to depart the club on loan deals this summer.

The article focuses on Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock’s options in each area of the pitch. But with Jonny Howson, Paddy McNair, George Saville, Lewis Wing and Marcus Tavernier all eyeing up a place in the middle of the park, there are players that could be shown the exit door temporarily.

The most likely players to depart on loan are youngsters Ben Liddle, Connor Malley and Sam Folarin.

Liddle made his competitive debut for Middlesbrough last season under former-manager Jonathan Woodgate. His first league appearance came in the 4-0 drubbing by Leeds United at Elland Road. His second game wasn’t any easier either, starting the game in midfield away at Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup Third Round.

Liddle went out on loan in January last season, arriving at Scunthorpe United on a six-month deal, however he only played four games for the Iron.

Connor Malley is yet to get his first taste of Boro action in the first-team but has featured heavily in pre-season already under Warnock. Similarly to Liddle, he was also shipped out on loan in January. Malley played five times for Ayr United in the Scottish Championship, scoring once.

Sam Folarin has been impressive so far in pre-season having signed from non-league Tooting & Mitcham last season, but will either continue to play in Boro’s youth development side or look for a loan move away this summer.