According to a report from Gloucestershire Live, Cheltenham Town are interested in re-signing former Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers striker Tom Nichols.

Former Peterborough United striker Tom Nichols has been without a club since his contract with Bristol Rovers came to an end earlier this summer. He departed the Memorial Stadium after a difficult spell with the club and his now being linked with a move to League Two.

Cheltenham Town – who had Nichols on loan for the second half of last season – are rumoured to be interested in bringing the striker back this summer. Michael Duff is keen to add to his attacking ranks and Nichols is said to be of interest.

While Nichols has spent the vast majority of his career playing as a striker, he featured in an attacking midfield role for Cheltenham Town last season. The Robins are in the market for a new number 10 after letting star man Ryan Broom join Nichols’ former club Peterborough.

Nichols has also been linked with a move to Swindon Town this summer. The League One new boys had Nichols come in for a trial but as of yet, it has not materialised into anything serious.

Nichols struggled to hit a run of goalscoring form in his time with the Gas. He scored nine goals and laid on 15 assists in 116 appearances across all competitions for the club. He previously enjoyed a prolific spell with Exeter City, earning him a move to Peterborough, where he scored 14 in 58 games.

