Walsall have re-signed former goalkeeper Jack Rose on a permanent deal from Southampton as confirmed on their official website.

Rose played six times for the Saddlers during a loan spell in the 2019/20 season and has re-signed as he looks to compete with Liam Roberts for a starting place.

The 25-year-old started his career with Midlands neighbours West Bromwich Albion but he failed to make an impact at the Hawthorns and enjoyed loan spells at Accrington Stanley and Crawley Town.

In 2017 he then joined Southampton but once again he failed to make an impact and didn’t feature in a single game for the Saints.

Rose was then released by the Premier League side and he once again joins up with Walsall in League Two and he expressed his delight at the move.

“I’m really pleased to come back,” said Rose. “I spoke to the manager and Maik Taylor throughout the lockdown and during the off season and I’m really happy to get it all sorted.”

“I was here last season and I really enjoyed my time here and I’m excited to get going. For myself, it is easy coming back here because I know all the lads and it won’t be difficult for me to settle into the team.”

“The one point for me will be to try and play as many games as I can. Robbo and I push each other on and it is good to have competition.”

Rose has had a frustrating career thus far and been unable to nail down a starting place in goal and hopefully Walsall could be the ideal club for him to resurrect his career and progress his development.

