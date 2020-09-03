Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens has played down the chances of winger Lloyd Isgrove signing a new deal, saying it is time to bid farewell to the former Barnsley and Portsmouth man.

At the end of last season, winger Lloyd Isgrove’s deal with Swindon Town came to an end. The former Southampton starlet was offered new terms but didn’t accept a deal and now, manager Richie Wellens has moved to address his situation.

While the likes of Zeki Fryers and Mathieu Baudry signed new deals, Isgrove put off accepting a deal and now, he is highly unlikely to make a return.

Speaking to the Swindon Advertiser, Wellens said that he is gutted that Isgrove won’t be returning, saying he is a “great kid” but he took “so long” in making his decision. He said:

“We might have one outfield player in by the weekend, but it won’t be Lloyd Isgrove or Kaiyne Woolery. I think Isgrove has passed us by now, I think that’s gone.

“I’m gutted for him to be honest, but he took so long in accepting the deal. He is a great kid, he was a great part of the dressing room last season and I think you saw for the first three or four months of last season what a talent he can be.

“It’s a shame the injury away at Crawley interrupted his season, but then he came back and he was just getting into real top form in training just as the season ended. I think it’s time now to wish Lloyd Isgrove all the best and I’ll look out for his career because he’s a great kid.”

Isgrove, spent last season with Swindon Town, joining on a free transfer from Barnsley. The 27-year-old played in 32 games across all competitions, scoring no goals but providing five assists in the process.

Now, Isgrove will be on the lookout for a new club with the start of the season just around the corner.

