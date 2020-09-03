According to Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, Chelsea and Reading are in talks over the latter’s move for Blues defender Ian Maatsen, an 18-year-old highly rated at Stamford Bridge.

Maatsen is a player who Chelsea bought from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven’s youth set-up at the start of July 2018. They paid the Eredivisie side around £100,000 for his signature.

The young left-back, who wears the #63 shirt at Chelsea, has understandably found it hard to break through the masses of players in front of him at Stamford Bridge. However, he is still thought very highly of at the club.

Since signing on with the London club, he’s gone on to make appearances at Under-18 level (15 apps/2 goals/6 assists), UEFA Under-19 League (12 apps/1 assist) and Under-23 level (24 apps/1 assist).

He’s also made one appearance for the first-team at Chelsea, scoring the fifth goal (main image) in a 21-minute substitute appearance in the 7-1 thrashing of Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup.

Veysey, referencing a ‘Chelsea source’ writes that Football Insider has been told that the Blues are ready to loan Maatsen out so as to get him first-team experience and exposure.

Reading are said “keen to take the Netherlands Under-18 international on loan” in order to strengthen their defensive options ahead of the next Sky Bet Championship campaign.

With finances as they are post-Covid-19 lockdown, Reading are thought to be favouring the loan market rather than aiming for permanent deals. Maatsen would be in that vein, following the likes of Liverpool’s Ovie Ejaria and Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo Riquelme to the Madejski Stadium.

