Luton Town have signed Sheffield United defender Rhys Norrington-Davies on a season-loan deal as confirmed on their official website.

The Welsh under-21 international has linked up with Nathan Jones’ side on a temporary basis for the 2020/21 campaign.

With Chris Wilder’s squad having won promotion to the Premier League and establishing themselves in the top-flight, Norrington-Davies has spent the past couple of seasons away from Bramall Lane.

He has gained experience at Barrow whilst in the National League as well as League One club Rochdale where he made over 50 appearances combined for both clubs.

Prior to lockdown he impressed whilst at Rochdale and he now has the chance to improve once again, this time at a Championship club to step up his development even further.

Norrington-Davies also brings international pedigree having gained 14 caps at under-21 level for the Welsh side.

Manager Nathan Jones expressed his delight at the acquisition of the full-back. “Rhys is someone with a great pedigree from Swansea and Sheffield United, and is someone I’ve watched all through last season at Rochdale. We were well aware of him and really liked him, so when he became available we wanted to get him in.”

“He had a really good season in League One playing in a few different positions, so he’s versatile, but we’ve brought him in as a left-back because the full-back positions are so important to us.”

Luton have already made some important signings this window including Jordan Clark, Tom Lockyer and James Bree in order to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming Championship season.

