Colchester United have confirmed on their official club website that former Portsmouth midfielder Hayden Mullins has become the club’s new assistant manager following his departure from Watford.

Earlier this week, former Portsmouth and West Ham player Hayden Mullins departed newly relegated Watford after four years with the Hornets. Now, it has been confirmed that he has landed a new role with League Two side Colchester United.

Colchester United have announced that Mullins has come in as Steve Ball’s new assistant manager. The role will see him take up his first permanent senior role and he will be hoping to help Ball and Colchester to a successful 2020/21 campaign.

Mullins started out as Watford’s assistant manager at Under-23s level before taking up the manager’s role for their second-string side in 2017. He was also Watford’s caretaker manager on two different occasions, both coming in the 2019/20 campaign following the sackings of Quique Sanchez Flores and Nigel Pearson.

Mullins, 41, has a wealth of playing experience under his belt and will be hoping to use that to help Colchester’s squad develop and push for a return to League One. During his playing days, Mullins spent time with Crystal Palace, West Ham, Portsmouth, Reading, Birmingham City and Notts County.

Colchester United fans, are you happy with the appointment of Mullins as the club's new number two?

