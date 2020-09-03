West Ham United are set to make an offer for Brentford star Said Benrahma if the sale of Grady Diangana is completed according to Sky Sports News Transfer Centre.

It was reported yesterday that the Hammers have agreed a fee with West Bromwich Albion that could rise to £18million for the sale of Diangana.

The winger enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at the Hawthorns last season as he helped them win promotion to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has also impressed so far in pre-season for West Ham and was expected to be given a chance to make his mark in the first-team but he now looks set to be heading for the exit door.

Should he leave the London Stadium then West Ham will recoup funds in which they can reinvest in their squad with finances said to be tight at the club.

There is now speculation that they could turn their attentions to Brentford winger Said Benrahma who has not been short of admirers this transfer window.

Aston Villa, Chelsea and Arsenal are all thought to be interested in a move for the Championship star who proved himself to be one of the best players in the division last season.

Brentford are yet to receive any official offers for the Algerian and are thought to value him at around £25million meaning West Ham could be priced out of a move for the winger.

It is a surprise that West Ham are considering allowing Diangana to leave following an impressive spell at West Brom and perhaps even more surprising that they are willing to sell to a Premier League rival.

Would Said Benrahma be a good signing for West Ham United?