Blackpool have signed West Ham United youngster Daniel Kemp on a season-long loan deal as confirmed on their official website.

Kemp has risen through the Hammers academy and now joins the Seasiders as the next step in his development to hopefully break into the first-team at the London Stadium.

The highly-rated midfielder was regularly on the goals and assists for the Hammer’s under-23 side throughout the 2018/19 season, before joining League Two Stevenage earlier this year.

The youngster has expressed his delight at joining Blackpool and said: “I’m delighted to be here at a Club of this size, and can’t wait to get started.”

“There’s a lot of things that make this club somewhere players want to join – the Head Coach, the way the team wants to play, the vision for the future. It’s all really exciting and I think it will be a good season for the club.”

“I’m young, hungry and want to do well. Hopefully I can show what I’m about and help Blackpool push on this coming season.”

The Seasiders boss Neil Critchley also had his say on the capture of Kemp: “I’m pleased we have been able to secure a player of Daniel’s qualities this season.”

“His technical attributes and intelligence will bring a lot to the team, and he further strengthens the squad in the final third of the pitch.”

“We thank West Ham for allowing Daniel to join us for the season and we look forward to working with him and helping him develop further.”

With Kemp having some experience whilst at League Two side Stevenage making the move to a League One club in Blackpool is the natural next stage in his career as he looks to improve further.

Will Daniel Kemp be a good signing for Blackpool?