Aston Villa have sealed the £16million signing of Nottingham Forest defender Matty Cash as confirmed on their official website.

There has been speculation linking Cash with a move away from the City Ground following Forest’s failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

Sheffield United had also registered an interest in the full-back but Villa have won the race to sign the highly-rated Championship star.

The 23-year-old made over 120 league appearances for Forest initially as a right-sided attacker and more recently as right-back and was voted their Player of the Season for 2019/20 following an impressive season for the club.

Villa boss Dean Smith expressed his delight at the capture: “We are delighted to welcome Matty to Villa and believe we have secured one of England’s brightest young prospects.”

“He has an excellent playing record for a young player and we believe he will settle in easily and continue his rapid development into a top full-back.”

Despite there being interest from elsewhere Cash insisted that Villa Park was always the place he wanted to go to. “My agent rang me and said that Villa were interested, and immediately it was the place I wanted to come to. I said, ‘don’t even worry about anywhere else, I want to come here and play’.”

“It’s such a big football club, from the fanbase to the stadium. Every time I played at Villa Park before it just sold itself to me.”

“It’s a very proud moment for me and my family, and I can’t wait to get started. Playing for such a big club is going to be brilliant.”

Cash was undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the Championship last term and with Villa’s defensive record being very poor last season they will be hoping he will have an instant impact amongst their backline.

