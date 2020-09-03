Stoke City defender Tom Edwards is drawing interest from Premier League and Championship clubs according to Stoke On Trent Live.

The 21-year-old could be set to leave the Potters either for a loan spell or on a permanent basis having featured less than he would have liked in recent months.

Edwards has not featured in the league since being taken off at half-time against Reading back in mid-December, with Tommy Smith emerging as O’Neill’s first choice in the second half of the campaign.

The youngster’s fitness was questioned post-lockdown but he is determined to prove his critics wrong and fight for a place however that could be away from the Bet365 Stadium.

The defender has been with Stoke for a number of years having come through their academy but a loan move to a Championship side may well give him the experience he needs for the season ahead.

A top flight club is also believed to be monitoring his availability – and would be expected to want to tie him down on a permanent basis with the possibility of going out loan to progress his development.

When former boss Nathan Jones was in charge he bought in Tommy Smith for £4million and this pushed Edwards down the pecking order and he struggled for game time during the second half of the campaign.

A move away may do Edwards the world of good if it looks unlikely he will get any regular game time at Stoke and could help him in the future if he wants to eventually break into the starting XI.

Should Tom Edwards stay at Stoke City?