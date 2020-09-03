Watford are interested in Barcelona midfielder Oriol Busquets, as per a report by Sport Witness (originally from Spanish news outlet SPORT).

The Hornets have set their sights on the youngster and want to bring him in on loan.

Busquets, who is 21 years old, spent last season on loan in the Eredivisie with FC Twente and made 23 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch side.

He may now leave Barcelona again for the next campaign to get more game time in the Championship.

Watford are looking to sign some more players as they gear up for life in the Championship and have so far signed Jeremy Ngakia, Stipe Perica and most recently Glenn Murray.

The Hornet could now turn their attention to bringing in another central midfielder to add more options and depth to that department.

Busquets joined Barca’s youth set-up at the age of eight and has risen up through their academy. The Spain Under-21 international has since played twice for their first-team in cup competitions.

He has mainly been used in Barcelona’s B team in the second and third divisions in Spain and has played 54 games for them, chipping in with a single goal.

Busquets enjoyed getting regular senior football at FC Twente last term and may now leave Camp Nou again, with Watford looking to bring him in.

In other Hornets news, their striker Luis Suarez is attracting interest from La Liga clubs after spending last term at Real Zaragoza, as covered by The72.

