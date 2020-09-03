Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk says he won’t ‘shut the door’ on a potential return for Jacob Murphy, as per the Sheffield Star.

The Owls are interested in bringing him back to Hillsborough but face a tough ask.

Murphy could stay at Newcastle and fight for his place next season, despite other Championship clubs like Stoke City and Nottingham Forest also being linked this summer.

Murphy, who is 25 years old, spent the last campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and scored nine goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire side.

Monk has given an update: “You all know what I think of him, but he’s a Newcastle player and he’s doing his job. I’ll never shut the door or anything. There are perameters where we can compete and there are peramaters where we can’t.”

The ex-Norwich City man would be ideal for Sheffield Wednesday, but they may have to move on now.

The Owls have boosted their squad this summer by bringing in Chey Dunkley, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Izzy Brown, Josh Windass and Elias Kachunga, but are still keen on bringing in some new faces.

They kick-start the new season with cup action against Walsall on Saturday, before taking on Cardiff City away on the opening day of the new Championship campaign.

In other Wednesday news, they are in talks of signing Korede Adedoyin after his release by Everton, as covered by The72.

Confident ahead of the new season, SWFC fans?