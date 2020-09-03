Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber has confirmed his side are still after Doncaster Rovers skipper Ben Whiteman, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes have seen bids for the Donny midfielder rebuffed by their fellow Yorkshire side. However, the Championship outfit are still eager to bring him to Oakwell in preparation for the new season.

Struber has said: “Ben is a very interesting player. He showed me that he can play in a good style in League One. He is an interesting player for us and we will see what the next days bring with him.”

Whiteman, who is 24 years old, is one of Doncaster’s most prized assets and it would take a significant approach for them to consider letting him leave.

Darren Moore’s side have had to face interest in their skipper over the past year or so, with Hull City trying to sign him last summer. They continue to bat away moves for him.

The Rochdale-born man played for Manchester United as a youngster before switching to Sheffield United, He went onto make 12 appearances for the Blades’ first-team before a loan spell in League Two at Mansfield Town.

Whiteman left Bramall Lane for Doncaster, initially on loan, but the move was made permanent in shortly after. He has since 120 appearances for Moore’s men, chipping in with 16 goals.

Donny tied him down on a new contract in November last year that runs until 2023, but that is not putting off potential suitors as Barnsley look to strike a deal.

