Free agent Tom Carroll played for QPR in a friendly last time out against Arsenal, as per a report by West London Sport.



The R’s are casting an eye over the ex-Premier League midfielder.

Carroll, who is 28 years old, has been available since parting company with Swansea City in January. He has played for QPR before during a loan spell from Tottenham Hotspur six years ago.

QPR have so far signed Lyndon Dykes, George Thomas, Luke Amos and Rob Dickie but could have their sights set on securing some more deals in preparation for the new season.

Carroll was tipped for a bright future in his early career and was an England Under-21 international. However, injuries have affected him over recent campaigns and he could do with getting back on track at a club like the Hoops.

The Watford-born midfielder rose up through the youth ranks at Spurs before making 56 appearances for their first-team. He also had loan spells away from the London club at Leyton Orient, Derby County and Swansea.

The Swans signed him on a permanent basis in January 2017 for £4.5 million and he was a regular for the Welsh outfit before the middle of the 2018/19 season when he was loaned out to Aston Villa.

He would add more options and depth to Mark Warburton’s side if they decide to offer him a deal. If he can keep fit then he would also inject more quality to the R’s midfield department.

