Bristol City are in ‘talks’ with free agent striker Chris Martin, according to Daily Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath on Twitter (see tweet below).

The Robins are hoping to sharpen their attack by bringing in the experienced forward on a free transfer.

Martin, who is 31 years old, is out of contract and has been offered a new deal by Derby. However, he is believed to be weighing up his options.

He was a useful player for Phillip Cocu’s side in the past campaign and scored 12 goals and gained seven assists.

Martin was a great servant to Derby and played over 200 games for them after joining in 2013.

Many thought his time at Pride Park was over when he was shipped out on loan to Reading, Fulham and Hull City respectively over the past few years. Nevertheless, he forced his way back into the Rams’ side last season and reinstated him.

Bristol City have signed midfielder Joe Williams from Wigan Athletic so far this summer but their new boss, Dean Holden, is eager to bring in another striker to add more depth and options in that department.

Martin fits the bill for the Robins as he is experienced and proven at Championship level. He would also add another dimension in attack and a plan B in games.

