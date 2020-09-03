According to TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is hoping for a reunion with his former-Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zohore, who is currently plying his trade at West Bromwich Albion.

Middlesbrough are in the market for a new striker. With Rudy Gestede having left the club at the end of his contract last season, Neil Warnock has only Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher at his disposal going into the up and coming campaign.

Youngster Stephen Walker has returned from a successful loan spell at Crewe Alexandra in League One and has featured heavily in pre-season so far for the North-East club, most recently scoring in the 5-1 win over rivals Newcastle United. But Warnock will be hoping to sign someone with experience to compete with Assombalonga and Fletcher.

Zohore played 21 times for West Bromwich Albion last season, scoring seven goals for the Baggies. He has previously played for the new Middlesbrough boss during his time at Cardiff City.

The Danish forward spent three years at Cardiff, scoring 24 times in 96 games across two spells.

He signed for West Brom last summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £8 million, however Middlesbrough would not be able to match the fee paid out by Slavan Bilic’s side.

Instead Boro will opt for a loan deal as they aim to cut down their spending as they want to balance their books. A lot of high earners departed the club in the summer and they are not looking to spend big this transfer window.

Would this be a good signing?