Ipswich Town striker James Norwood is ‘firmly’ on Dundee United’s radar, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Their boss, Micky Mellon, knows the forward well from managing him at Tranmere Rovers and wants to bring him to Scotland.

Dundee United are in the hunt for attacking reinforcements and are also trying to re-sign Pavol Safranko from Sepsi Sfantu Gheorghe.

Norwood, who is 29 years old, could leave Ipswich despite only joining them last summer. He has also been linked with fellow League One side Swindon Town in this transfer window, as covered by The72.

The ex-England C international scored 11 goals in all competitions for Ipswich in the last campaign. He still has two years left on his contract at Portman Road, with the option for a further year.

Norwood was prolific under Mellon at Prenton Park and could now reunite with him at Tannadice. He spent four seasons with the Whites and scored 92 goals in 182 games.

The Eastbourne-born man played for Forest Green Rovers before making the move to Tranmere and had bagged 51 goals in 185 appearances in the Conference Premier.

Norwood, who has also previously played for the likes of Exeter City, Sutton United and Eastbourne Borough, ended the last campaign as Ipswich’s joint top scorer so it would be a surprise to see them let him leave over the coming weeks.

However, the prospect of reuniting with Mellon and a fresh challenge in Scotland could turn his head away from East Anglia

