As confirmed by The Shields Gazette reporter Miles Starforth, Newcastle are “very close” to landing former Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser who is now a free agent after leaving the Cherries at the end of June.

Fraser, who had been at Bournemouth since a £430,000 move from Aberdeen in mid-January 2013, left the south coast club after not signing a short-term extension when the football season restarted afresh after the Covid-19 lockdown.

His time at the Cherries saw him rack up 208 appearances in total, scoring 24 goals and providing 33 assists. He has 120 games of Premier League experience on his football resumé, games where he has scored 16 goals and provided 29 assists.

Now the Gazette’s Starforth claims that the predominantly left-wing flyer is close to agreeing to terms that will see him join the Magpies:

Understand Newcastle 'very close' to an agreement with free agent Ryan Fraser. #nufc — Miles Starforth (@milesstarforth) September 2, 2020

Writing in the Gazette, Starforth states that Fraser, a player once valued at £27m last year, is understood to be keen to join Steve Bruce’s side and again play in the Premier League.

Newcastle United are also thought to be interested in Fraser’s former teammate, striker Callum Wilson who the Cherries are holding out to get £30m for. The Toon though are hopeful that proposal of a player-swap makeweight of former Bournemouth star, Matt Ritchie, will lower that price somewhat.

Starforth further writes that Newcastle United are hopeful of a breakthrough in the case of Ryan Fraser so that they can wrap it up ahead of a friendly against Stoke City at St James’ Park at the weekend.

Would Ryan Fraser, not having played since March, still cut it in the Premier League?