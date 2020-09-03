Swindon Town are in ‘discussions’ over signing ex-Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Fryer, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser.

The Robins are in the hunt for another ‘keeper before the start of the new season and have set their sights on the 24-year-old.

Fryer, who is 6ft 4inc, has risen up through the youth ranks at Boro and has made three appearances for their first-team so far in his career.

He has spent the past three seasons out on loan in League Two at Hartlepool United, Stevenage and most recently Carlisle United and has got some experience under his belt.

Swindon are now looking to bring him to the County Ground to add more competition and depth to their goalkeeping department. Their boss, Richie Wellens, has said: “We have offered Joe (Fryer) something but we are a little bit away in terms of length of contract and the salary. We’ll try and get something sorted before the weekend. If not, we might have to drag it through to the early part of next week.

“If we need Archie (Matthews) as a number two on Saturday against Charlton then I’m quite comfortable with that.”

The Robins have brought in goalkeeper Matej Kovar from Manchester United, as well as outfielders such as Jack Payne, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Tyler Smith and Jonny Smith.

They started the new season at home to Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup this weekend. Could they have a new face in their squad for Saturday?

