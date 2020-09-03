Fleetwood Town are thought to be ‘monitoring’ the situation of Blackburn Rovers’ Charlie Mulgrew, as mentioned in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The experienced defender could leave Ewood Park and is being eyed by Joey Barton’s side. He has been linked with Portsmouth this summer, as per The72.

Mulgrew, who is 34 years old, has been with Blackburn for the past four seasons and has made 109 appearances for the Lancashire side, scoring an impressive 27 goals.

The veteran played a key part in Tony Mowbray’s sides’ promotion from League One in 2018. However, he was loaned out to Wigan Athletic last summer and could leave again this year.

Mulgrew is a vastly experienced player and has played just under 450 games so far in his career.

The Scotland international, who has 39 caps under his belt, started out at Celtic before moving to England to join Wolves in 2006 after a loan spell at Dundee United.

Mulgrew struggled for game time at Molinuex and moved back up to Scotland two years later to Aberdeen.

Celtic then re-signed him in 2010 and he spent six years with the Glasgow giants, bagging 28 goals in 208 games. He helped the Hoops win the Scottish Premiership five times and the Scottish Cup twice.

Blackburn came calling in 2016 and he has been a decent player for Rovers, but could be on his way now.

Fleetwood will have aims of getting promoted this season having got in the Play-Offs last term and bringing in Mulgrew would certainly boost their chances.

Will Mulgrew leave Blackburn?