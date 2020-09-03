Rennes have made a €20 million bid for ex-Birmingham City midfielder Jeremie Boga, as per a report by Goal.

The Blues loanee could be set for a big-money move in this transfer window.

Boga, who is 23 years old, is currently on the books at Serie A side Sassoulo and has impressed for the Italian side over the past two seasons.

He spent the 2017/18 campaign on loan at Birmingham and made 34 appearances for the Midlands club in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

Boga also won the Blues’ Goal of the Season award that season for his strike against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The once-capped Ivory Coast international moved to Chelsea as a youngster in 2009 and was a regular for their youth sides. He was handed his first and only senior appearance for the London club on the opening day of the 2017/18 season against Burnley, before the Premier League side decided to ship him out to the Championship at the end of August.

Boga also spent time away from Stamford Bridge at Granada and Rennes, the latter of who now want to sign him again.

Sassoulo paid a fee of around £3.5 million to sign him on a permanent basis two years ago and he has since scored 14 goals in 62 games for them.

The Italian outfit could make a hefty profit on Boga if they decide to sell him for the €20 million Rennes are offering.