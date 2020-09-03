Norwich City are still in the race to sign Burnley defender Ben Gibson, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The centre-back is set to leave Turf Moor after a torrid two years with the Premier League side and is wanted by Championship clubs.

The centre-back is set to leave Turf Moor after a torrid two years with the Premier League side and is wanted by Championship clubs.

Middlesbrough have made a bid to bring him back to the Riverside Stadium but are facing competition from Norwich for his signature.

The Canaries have been busy this summer bolstering their squad following their relegation to the Championship. They have so far signed the likes of Jordan Hugill, Kieran Dowell and Oliver Skipp, but could now look to bring in another centre-back.

Gibson, who is 27 years old, joined Burnley in 2018 but has played just six times for them since his move to Lancashire. He still has two years left on his contract with Sean Dyche’s side but they are set to cut their losses on him.

He was a favourite at Middlesbrough and rose up through the youth ranks of his local side. He had loan spells away as a youngster at Plymouth Argyle, York City and Tranmere Rovers before going onto establish himself as a first-team regular.

Gibson went onto make 203 appearances for Middlesbrough and played a key part in their promotion to the Premier League in 2016, before receiving an England call-up the season after.

Burnley paid around £15 million to lure him back to the top flight after Boro’s brief stint back in the big time but his move there has not worked out.

