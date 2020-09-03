Brentford are ‘demanding’ £28million for in-demand striker Ollie Watkins amidst Aston Villa interest according to The Telegraph.

Watkins has been the source of speculation for much of the summer regarding a move away following the Bees’ failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

The strike registered 26 goals last season as he helped guide Brentford to the play-off final where they lost to Fulham.

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United have all been linked with a move for Watkins although this latest news regarding their price tag may ward off potential suitors.

Villa boss Dean Smith is keen to sign Watkins once again following the capture of him to Brentford to Exeter City when Smith was in charge at Griffin Park.

Despite such a hefty price tag, Villa are still in keen negotiations over a possible move for the clinical striker as the Midlands club look to add to their attacking ranks ahead of the new season.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank appears to have already landed his replacement with Ivan Toney joining from Peterborough United for an initial £5 million fee.

It looks for all the world to see that the acquisition of Toney could pave the way for Watkins to make the move to the top-flight of English football.

Watkins is reportedly keen to join up with former boss Dean Smith once again but a deal may not be as straight forward as once thought with a £28million price tag allowing Brentford to play hardball over any possible deal.

Even with a huge valuation it still looks almost certain that Watkins will not be a Brentford player come next season.

Would Ollie Watkins be a good signing for Aston Villa?