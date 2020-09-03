Brighton and Hove Albion have joined West Bromwich Albion in the race for Brentford defender Rico Henry as reported by Sky Sports News.

The Bees are believed to value the full-back at around £7million meaning a host of clubs could now look to swoop in for the Championship star although Brighton and West Brom lead the race.

Brentford were thought to be in discussions with Henry over a new contract as they look to persuade him to stay with the London club but he could be tempted by a Premier League move.

Henry was a vital part of Thomas Frank’s side that went all the way to the Championship play-off finals last season and ultimately lost to Fulham at Wembley.

The left-back still has another three years on his contract but with £7million now being touted as a fee which he could be available for – this would represent a bargain in today’s market.

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic currently has Conor Townsend and Kieran Gibbs as his left-back options although there has been speculation over the future of Gibbs as they look to reduce their wage bill.

Henry would represent a cheaper and younger option to Gibbs as well as providing serious competition for a starting berth.

Brighton have already made some solid defensive recruitments and have Ben White available again following his loan return from Leeds United.

Henry proved himself at Championship level last season and looks more than capable of making the step-up to the top-flight for 2020/21.

Would Rico Henry be a good addition to the Premier League?