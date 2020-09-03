League Two side Newport County have confirmed the signing of former Swansea City and Peterborough United full-back Liam Shephard on their official club website following his release from Forest Green.

Earlier this summer, Welsh full-back Liam Shephard departed Forest Green upon the expiry of his contract. The former Swansea City youngster has been on the lookout for a new club since and now, it has been confirmed that he has signed for Newport County.

Michael Flynn’s side have swooped to bring Shephard in on a free transfer, with the right-back putting pen to paper on a one-year contract with Newport County.

Shephard had spent time on trial with the Exiles prior to signing and spoke to the club’s official website about the move. Upon the announcement of the deal, Shephard said he has found it easy to settle in and is looking forward to working under Flynn. He said:

“I’ve enjoyed playing with the group in pre-season and the lads have made it easy for me to settle in. It’s been a long wait to get back to playing, so I’m delighted that the new season is just around the corner.

“The manager has been great with me and I’m looking forward to working under him.”

Shephard, 25, started out in Swansea City’s youth academy, picking up experience of senior football while out on loan with Yeovil Town. He played once for the Swans’ senior side before leaving in 2017.

Since then, he has gone on to play for Peterborough United and Forest Green. Now, he will be looking to impress with Newport back in Wales.

