According to a report from Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips.

Yesterday (Wednesday), we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips is on the radar of Bristol City. Now, it has been claimed that the Robins could face competition from a fellow Championship side for his signature.

As per a report from Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers are also interested in bringing Phillips in this summer. Tony Mowbray is looking to add to his defensive ranks this summer and with Cedric Kipre set to join West Brom, he has turned his attention to other targets.

Phillips is one who is rumoured to be on Blackburn’s radar, with the club said to be keeping a close eye on his situation. Liverpool are willing to send Phillips out on loan again this summer but would prefer a permanent deal for the 23-year-old.

Phillips – who will be out of contract next summer – spent the second half of his season on loan in Germany with VfB Stuttgart, impressing in the Bundesliga. He appeared 22 times across all competitions, picking up four bookings along the way.

Since joining Liverpool as a youngster from Bolton Wanderers, he has featured heavily for their Under-23s side, playing once for their senior side.

