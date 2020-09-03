According to a report from West London Sport, Bristol City are set to sign Fulham starlet Steven Sessegnon on loan for the 2020/21 campaign.

Last month, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Fulham starlet Steven Sessegnon was attracting interest from the Championship. Bristol City, Swansea City and Reading were all linked with Sessegnon and now, it has been claimed that he is poised for a move to Ashton Gate.

West London Sport says that Sessegnon is set to join Bristol City in a temporary deal for the 2020/21 season. His arrival would see him become the club’s second signing of the summer, with Joe Williams signing from Wigan Athletic earlier in the window.

Fulham are keen to send Sessegnon out on loan for this season to allow him to pick up more experience of senior football, with their promotion to the Premier League meaning chances under Scott Parker could be few and far between this season.

Sessegnon, 20, has emerged into the senior picture at Craven Cottage after making his way through their academy. The defender has played 19 times across all competitions for Fulham’s senior side. Sessegnon can play in centre-back as well as at right-back, also featuring at left-back as well.

Bristol City fans, would you be happy with the signing of Sessegnon?

