Leeds United have already broken their transfer record once this window, paying £27m to land Spaniard Rodrigo Moreno; they could be about to break that again with Rodrigo de Paul. However, their interest in Swansea City defender Ben Cabango, per the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, won’t break the bank in a similar manner.

Cabango is just 20-years old and has been at the Swans since joining them from Newport County. Since 2016, he’s been moving up the age levels at the club, making the breakthrough into the first-team reckoning at the start of last season.

His first campaign as a member of the first-team squad saw him go on to make 23 appearances in the Welsh side’s Sky Bet Championship campaign. This total of 23 Championship appearances included both games in their Championship Play-Off Semi-Final loss to Brentford.

The YEP’s Graham Smyth indicates that Cabango, who has just been called up to the Wales squad to face Finland and Bulgaria, is a player who has been listed as a possible target by Leeds United’s Director of Sport, Victor Orta.

Smth comments on the dominating aerial aspects of Cabango’s game, whilst also touching on the fact that he is comfortable on the ball. This set of complementary aspects to his game would make him an ideal player to slot into Marcelo Bielsa’s system at Elland Road.

However, Smyth is quick to point out that whilst Orta has Ben Cabango on his list, there has been no approach made to Swansea over him.

Should Leeds United make a move for Swansea's Ben Cabango?