The Watford Observer has reported that Watford star Abdoulaye Doucoure is one the verge of a move away from Vicarage Road, with Everton set to secure the signing of the Frenchman.

Since Watford’s relegation from the Premier League, star midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Everton have been frequently linked with Doucoure and now, it seems that the Toffees are set to secure a deal for the 27-year-old. The Watford Observer has said that Doucoure is set to make the move, with previous reports claiming the fee will be around £20m.

Doucoure will travel to Merseyside for a medical in the coming days, with only the structure of the payment left to sort.

Since signing from Stade Rennais in January 2016, Doucoure has gone on to notch up 141 appearances for the club. Playing in the middle of the park, the Frenchman has scored 17 goals and laid on 12 assists across all competitions.

With Doucoure set to leave, Watford have already been linked with a replacement. As covered here on The72 earlier this week, Swansea City skipper Matt Grimes has been linked with a move to the Hornets, so it will be interesting to see if Watford’s interest steps up upon Doucoure’s departure.

