Shrewsbury Town have confirmed the loan signing of Sunderland and Blackpool linked goalkeeper Matija Sarkic on their official club website.

Earlier this summer, goalkeeper Matija Sarkic was being heavily linked with a move to League One. Following his release from Aston Villa, the ‘keeper ended up joining Wolves but now, it has been confirmed that Sarkic has made a loan move to the third tier.

Shrewsbury Town have moved to bring Sarkic in on a temporary basis, keeping him at the club for the 2020/21 campaign. He comes in to bolster their goalkeeping department, with Harry Burgoyne and Cameron Gregory also available to Sam Ricketts.

Upon the announcement of Sarkic’s arrival, Ricketts spoke to the club’s official website. He said:

“He’s a very good, young keeper who did really well last year at Livingston. We’re delighted to have him here at the club. He’s a really good prospect, Brian Jensen and myself are really looking forward to working with him and he’s a great addition to the team.”

Sarkic joined Aston Villa in 2015 from Belgian side Anderlecht and spent several stints out on loan away from Villa Park to pick up experience of senior football. Sarkic left the Premier League side without making a senior appearance and now, he will be looking to kick on and develop with Shrewsbury.

