Bristol City looked good for a shot at promotion through the play-offs last season. That was until a drastic loss of form saw them freefall out of the playoff picture to an eventual, disappointing12th place finish.

That saw the end of Lee Johnson with his assistant Dean Holden getting the job. Per Bristol Live, Holden says that he is looking at three or four more players as he shapes the Robins in his own vision. One of those players is Fulham’s Steven Sessegnon.

Bristol City has made just one signing this window with the arrival of Joe Williams from Wigan Athletic. That is obviously not enough for Holden’s vision, with more mooted to come after revelations that he made in the pre-Exeter City presser.

20-year-old right-back Sessegnon, brother of Spurs star Ryan, has been at Craven Cottage ever since he was a youngster. He graduated from the Under-23s to the first-team picture at the start of July last year. Last season saw him go on to make 14 Sky Bet Championship appearances for Fulham.

Bristol Live say that Holden’s Robins have jumped into the lead for Sessegnon, ahead of a number of divisional rivals. Commenting on this transfer, Holden kept his cards close to his chest saying:

“Negotiations are ongoing. It’s one of the things I’ve had to get used to: trying to stay patient. Phone calls between myself and other managers. Mark’s dealing with agents and contracts and things and then you think something is close…“

Holden then continued, stressing that he’s had a number of conversations about players before giving an insight into his reshaping of Lee Johnson’s side. Commenting directly on this, Holden said:

“So I’m calm about the ones that we want in and I feel we’ve got a real good chance of getting them…[we are] in the market for three or four positions.“

Bringing in players to fill three or four positions will be a radical reshaping of the side that he inherited from Lee Johnson. However, it was necessary and it will mean that Holden has his personal stamp on his own side.

Will 'three or four' signings be enough to reinvent Bristol City next season?