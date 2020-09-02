According to Sky Sports, and as supported by stories from many other outlets, Aston Villa have won the race for Nottingham Forest star Matty Cash with a bid of £14m with further add-ons to come.

During his time at Forest, Cash has made 141 appearances in the first team, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists. Last season he has caught the eye after featuring predominantly as a right-back who marauds down the flank, terrorising the opposition.

In 42 games the season just passed, Cash scored 3 goals and produced 5 assists whilst also impressing with the consistency of his performances. It can be said that Forest’s failure to gain promotion has led to Cash looking to take his ability elsewhere for greater challenge.

That challenge is looking likely to be the Premier League with Aston Villa. Villa won the race for him after coming back in and improving on a rejected £10m bid for the Forest flyer.

Cash will get a chance to test himself against some of the best players in the world in the Premier League. Here’s five things Villa fans can expect, and what Forest fans will miss, based on his performances last season.

Five things to look for from Matty Cash

1. Discipline down the right channel.

The above graphic, courtesy of Smarterscout, shows him to be totally disciplined as a right-sided player. The blocks represent game actions across the whole of last season. It is clear that he sticks to his designated side of the field and rarely wanders from this.

2. Range of passes shown

Again, using the above graphic, in his own half, it is a mix of long (yellow) and medium (green) passes with the odd short (blue) pass in the mix for Cash. The further into the opponent’s half that he ventures, the style of his passes changes to a shorter medium pass (darker green) and a higher volume of shorter passes (blue).



3. Strong defensively

Cash was moved back a step this season by Sabri Lamouchi and operated as a roving right-back/right wing-back. Last season per 90 mins (so over the course of a typical game), these were his stats:

Tackles completed – 2.8

Interceptions – 1.4

Clearances – 3.0

Blocks – 1.0

Total defensive actions – 8.2

4. Creates chances

Last season for Forest, he averaged 36.6 passes per 90 mins with 25.7 (70.2%) of these being accurate passes. From these complete passes, Cash created 1.1 chances for teammates per 90 mins. Put another way, 4.3% of his completed passes lead to opportunities for others.

5. He’s accurate

Although he doesn’t score a lot from right-back (3 goals last season), he is an accurate shooter of the ball. Of the shots he attempted last season (44), 10 were on target with 17 others blocked. Of the 10 shots that were on-target, three ended in a goal – his conversion rate from on-target shots being 30%.

Per 90 mins metrics and other metrics in 3, 4 and 5 (above) taken/derived from WhoScored.com player page.

